Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) PT at C$49.50

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB increased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pi Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

TSE:EDV traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$26.66. The company had a trading volume of 367,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.97. Endeavour Mining Co. has a one year low of C$15.68 and a one year high of C$39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.310071 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

