Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 295

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 11.88 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 420.92 ($5.50). 668,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 406.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

