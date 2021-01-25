Brokerages Set Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) Target Price at GBX 2,014.75

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) (LON:RAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,014.75 ($26.32).

Several equities analysts have commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) alerts:

RAT stock traded up GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,569.75 ($20.51). 18,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,668. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,559.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,574.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £902.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

In other news, insider Mark P. Nicholls bought 1,000 shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,458 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £14,580 ($19,048.86). Also, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 100 shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,483 ($19.38) per share, with a total value of £1,483 ($1,937.55). Insiders bought 1,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,660 over the last three months.

About Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.