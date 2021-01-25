Brokers Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.68 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.