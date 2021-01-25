Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.45.
About Bunzl
