Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

