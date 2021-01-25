Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)’s (CNE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.32. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £887.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

About Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

