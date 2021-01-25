Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.