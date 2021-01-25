Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

