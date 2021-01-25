Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $339.26 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.