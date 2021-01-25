Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COF opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

