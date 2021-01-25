CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.24

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 6154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,863.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CEVA by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CEVA by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

