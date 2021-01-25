Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $131,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total transaction of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $656.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.53. The company has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

