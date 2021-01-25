Cindicator Reaches Market Cap of $18.61 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $18.61 million and $225,253.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.