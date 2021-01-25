Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.56. 62,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.56 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $3,819,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,256,590 shares of company stock valued at $88,515,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

