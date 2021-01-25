Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 3579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

