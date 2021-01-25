Color Platform Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $992,447.76 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,585.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.01318380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.59 or 0.00510585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002235 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.