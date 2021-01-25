Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $60.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler raised Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

