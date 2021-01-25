Compound Price Tops $236.32 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $339.27 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $236.32 or 0.00686097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,462,414 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.