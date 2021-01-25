Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $78,656.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

