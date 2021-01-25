ContextLogic Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 25th (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic’s (NASDAQ:WISH) quiet period will end on Monday, January 25th. ContextLogic had issued 46,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $1,104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During ContextLogic’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

