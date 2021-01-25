Contrasting Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A CACI International 5.97% 13.22% 6.15%

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CACI International $5.72 billion 1.12 $321.48 million $12.61 20.12

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Informatics and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 3 10 0 2.77

CACI International has a consensus target price of $291.18, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given CACI International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CACI International beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Informatics

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions and supports cyber support to federal customers and the intelligence community (IC), as well as support to the IC and the department of defense. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services to design, develop, integrate, deploy, operate and manage, sustain, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances the speed and efficiency of emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support, as well as ground truth and intelligence gathering services; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as provides signals intelligence and radio systems. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

