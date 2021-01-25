CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Hits New 1-Year High at $133.80

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.80 and last traded at $133.80, with a volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.22.

A number of research firms have commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $122.77.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,062,000 after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

