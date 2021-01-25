Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 24,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,110. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

