County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

