Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $143.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 90,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

