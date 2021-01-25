Crypto Sports Reaches One Day Volume of $829.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $366,181.47 and approximately $829.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

