CVCoin Price Tops $0.0978 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $191,614.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,446.80 or 0.99049980 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.