DA Davidson Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

