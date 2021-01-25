DA Davidson Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $82.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.