Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 851,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Danaher worth $189,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

