Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $324,825.94 and $6,201.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

