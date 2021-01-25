Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.
DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.
NYSE:DEO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.19. 6,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $167.61.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
