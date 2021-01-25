Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Price Reaches $2.00 on Top Exchanges

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00005795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $2,922.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

