Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.96

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 24764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.