DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

