e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $434.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00442975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000271 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,935 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,624 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

