Eight Capital Boosts Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital to C$12.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.75 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.59 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

