Epic Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,793.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 143.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $21,793.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00052114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00125245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00264983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037234 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,208,640 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

Epic Cash Coin Trading

Epic Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.