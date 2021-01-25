EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $84.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.63 million to $100.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $380.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $413.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $386.23 million, with estimates ranging from $357.64 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in EPR Properties by 320.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 253,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $37.29 on Monday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

