Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $214,450.51 and $35,148.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.67 or 0.04349516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,237,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,208,316 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

