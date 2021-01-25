Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $7.43. Evolus shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 429 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

