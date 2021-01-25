Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

