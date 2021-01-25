Financial Analysis: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $338.60, suggesting a potential downside of 15.17%. ReneSola has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.94%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than ReneSola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and ReneSola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 28.62 $108.84 million $2.53 157.49 ReneSola $119.12 million 8.44 -$8.83 million $0.35 75.46

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.78% 17.95% 14.33% ReneSola -12.12% 6.09% 2.85%

Risk & Volatility

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats ReneSola on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

