FUZE Token (FUZE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,887.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $48,453.49 and approximately $30,887.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token token can now be purchased for approximately $63.06 or 0.00182340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00051883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00124406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00261836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00036797 BTC.

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

