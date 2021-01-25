FY2020 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

