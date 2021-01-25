FY2020 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reduced by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the business services provider will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($7.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $33.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $117.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $143.19 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,926.07.

Booking stock opened at $2,066.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,886.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

