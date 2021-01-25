FY2020 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

