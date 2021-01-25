FY2020 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.83 million, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.