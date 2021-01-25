General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

NYSE GD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.29. 6,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

