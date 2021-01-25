Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $7,107.66 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00125424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036989 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.